Jharkhand Chamber delegation leaves for Vietnam to strengthen trade ties

A 21-member delegation of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) left for Vietnam on Tuesday morning to strengthen trade and industrial ties between Jharkhand and the Southeast Asian nation. The seven-day business tour, from June 24 to 30, is led by FJCCI president Paresh Gattani.

Former chamber presidents RK Sarawgi, Vinay Agrawal, and Kunal Ajmani jointly flagged off the team and termed the initiative a significant step towards building deeper industrial and commercial cooperation between Jharkhand and Vietnam. Airport director RR Maurya also interacted with the team and expressed confidence that such initiatives would contribute to the state’s economic development.

During the visit, the chamber representatives will hold meetings with the Indian Embassy, the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam, the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, and executives from multiple local companies.

FJCCI President Paresh Gattani and General Secretary Aditya Malhotra stated that Vietnam is emerging as a key trade and investment partner for India. They said that the delegation will explore cooperation in sectors such as textiles, agriculture, IT, automobiles, and electronics, with a focus on identifying areas for economic engagement that benefit Jharkhand. The team will also assess the current export potential from Jharkhand to Vietnam to enable more entrepreneurs from the state to access global markets.