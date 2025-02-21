Jharkhand Assembly gears for Budget Session from February 24 to March 27

The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly is set to convene its budget session from February 24 to March 27, 2025, with extensive preparations in place.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato held discussions with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and leaders from various political parties to ensure the smooth conduct of proceedings. The Public Accounts Committee met to review financial management, budgetary expenditures, and economic policies, emphasising transparency and accountability yesterday.

To streamline legislative business, the Speaker has directed all departments to prepare responses to anticipated questions in advance and submit them to the Assembly Secretariat. Senior officials have been instructed to remain present in the House to facilitate prompt responses by ministers. The session will commence with the Governor’s address on February 24, outlining the government’s policy priorities.

This will be followed by the swearing-in of newly-elected legislators. The third supplementary budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 is scheduled to be tabled on February 27, while Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore will present the annual budget for 2025-26 on March 3.

Discussions on the budget will extend to March 24, with the Appropriation Bill expected to be passed the same day. The session will conclude on March 27 with deliberations on government bills and private members’ resolutions.

The budget session is expected to witness robust debates on key issues such as economic development, employment generation, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, education, and industrial investment.

The Opposition is likely to mount a strong challenge on matters of financial management, unemployment, law and order, and the implementation of welfare schemes. The government, in turn, will seek to counter criticism by highlighting its policy initiatives and developmental projects. With pressing issues on the agenda, the session is poised to be a politically charged affair.