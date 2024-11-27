Jhansi Hospital fire: 3 suspended, Principal removed

The Uttar Pradesh governnent has taken big action in Maharani Lakshmibai Medical College and Hospital, Jhansi, fire tragedy of November 15 by suspending three hospital staff and removing the Principal with immediate effect.

The action was taken by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the in-charge of the medical health department.

On the basis of the investigation report of the four-member committee formed on the instructions of the Deputy CM, the Principal of the college has been removed, the Chief Medical Superintendent of the college has been chargesheeted and three others have been suspended.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said here on Wednesday that the government is very sensitive about the heart-wrenching incident that took place in Jhansi Medical College. All possible help has been provided to the affected families.

He said that in this regard, a four-member inquiry committee was formed under the leadership of Director General of Medical Education and Training, Kinjal Singh.

On the basis of the investigation report, the acting Principal of the college, Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar, has been removed from the post. He has been attached to the Directorate General of Medical Education Department and a charge sheet has been given to Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sachin Mahur.

At the same time, junior engineer (electrical) of the college Sanjeet Kumar, nursing sister in-charge of NICU ward Sandhya Rai and chief superintendent of the medical college Dr Sunita Rathore were immediately suspended and charge sheet were given to them.

Dr Om Shankar Chaurasia, Head of the Department of Pediatrics in the college, Dr Kuldeep Chandel, Co-Professor of the Department of Surgery and the electricity in-charge officer was also given chargesheets and the Divisional Commissioner was investigating their role.

On November 15, ten children died in a fire in the NICU ward of Maharani Lakshmibai Medical College, Jhansi. Immediately after the accident, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak reached the spot and consoled the victims’ families and also assured action against the culprits.

However, there were around 39 infants in the NICU ward in which rest were rescued. But later 8 other children among them died.