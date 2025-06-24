JD(U) questions RJD’s ethics over Lalu’s reappointment as party chief

The Janata Dal (United) launched a scathing attack on the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, alleging a complete lack of political ethics and internal democracy within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The JD(U) leaders argued that appointing the convicted Lalu Prasad as party president for yet another term demonstrates the RJD’s disregard for the constitution, democratic principles, and morality.

JD(U) state spokesperson Dr Nihora Prasad Yadav said that Lalu Prasad’s ascension to the RJD national presidency confirms the party’s return to the policies of his previous tenure, marked by mismanagement, corruption, and a breakdown in law and order.

He slammed the RJD for its casual attitude towards corruption, arguing that a convicted person leading the party is a betrayal of public trust and ethical politics.

Party spokesperson Anjum Ara pointed out that a party that has always considered Dalits, backward castes, extremely backward castes, and minorities as its vote bank, couldn’t find a single person from these communities to lead as national president. It proves that the RJD is essentially the ‘Lalu-Rabri Dynasty,’ implying that Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav prioritise their family above all else.

She said: “This RJD decision exposes the party’s true agenda: prioritising family over Bihar’s progress. Family reigns supreme.”

She also ridiculed Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘New Thinking, New Bihar’ campaign, highlighting the RJD’s hollow youth leadership and its core values: corruption, dynastic politics, and undermining the rule of law.