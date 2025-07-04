JD(U) gears up for massive voter awareness drive in Bihar, targets rural, migrant voters

The JD(U) will organise a statewide cycle rally on 8 July across all panchayats to raise awareness about the voter list revision drive in Bihar. This will be coupled with a village-to-village, door-to-door campaign to identify eligible voters, provide information on required documents, and assist them with the entire registration process, from form completion to name inclusion.

Addressing a meeting at the party office in Patna on Friday, JD(U) Executive President Sanjay Kumar Jha said the priority should be to identify the voters who live outside Bihar for jobs or education, inform them about the campaign and involve them in the process.

He stressed that the party’s voters are mostly in rural areas, so every party worker should be fully alert, active, and serious about this campaign.

He predicted a landslide victory for the NDA in the upcoming state assembly elections, surpassing even their 2010 win under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Bihar Minister of Water Resources Vijay Kumar Chaudhary emphasised that registering all eligible voters is paramount. He urged all party workers to collaborate effectively on the ground to achieve this campaign goal.

JD(U) State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha charged party workers with a double duty – achieving the goal of winning 225 seats in 2025 and ensuring the voter revision drive’s success through dedicated, vigilant booth-level efforts.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration and continuous public awareness campaigns via social media to prevent eligible voters from missing out due to a lack of information.