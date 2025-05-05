Japan assures full support to India in fight against terrorism

Japan on Monday assured India of full support in its fight against terrorism. During a bilateral meeting held between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart, General Nakatani, the latter expressed solidarity with India over the Pahalgam attack and extended Japan’s full support.

On April 22, 26 tourists were gunned down in the picturesque Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba had claimed responsibility for the attack. It came into existence in October 2019, months after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, TRF is a front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2023.

In a tweet, Singh posted on X, stating, “It was a delight to meet Japan’s Defence Minister Gen Nakatani San in New Delhi. India shares a Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan. During the bilateral meeting, we discussed Defence cooperation and regional security.”

“Both sides condemned terrorism in all forms and emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration and joint efforts to counter cross-border threats. Nakatani San expressed solidarity with India in the wake of the Pahalgam attack and offered full support to India,” the post read.

Condemning Pakistan’s state policy of cross-border terrorism against India, Singh said that it was perpetrated through state and non-state actors. “Such attacks destabilise regional peace and security. Shri Rajnath Singh called for a unified stand against terrorism and the state-sponsored actions that perpetuate it,” he said.

The Indian defence minister also spoke of the capability of the Indian defence industry, particularly its potential to collaborate with the Japanese side on new areas including Tank engines and Aero Engines.

Both the leaders also agreed to enhance industry cooperation, including exploring collaboration in niche domains such as automation and Artificial Intelligence.

Earlier, the Japanese Defense Minister laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a Tri-Services Guard of Honour prior to the dialogue at Manekshaw Centre.