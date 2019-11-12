Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has reopened for traffic on Tuesday after it was blocked by landslide at Digdole, 150 km from Jammu, officials said here.

The 300 km long Jammu–Srinagar highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to snow and landslides.

Hundreds of trucks which were stranded on the Highway have started moving towards their respective destinations.

Early snowfall and heavy rain on November 7 threw normal life out of gear in the Union Territories (UTs) of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The temperature has dipped drastically due to the sudden change in early November.

The Highway was blocked on Thursday last when snow swept the state, briefly opened on Saturday and got blocked again on Sunday.

The tourist destination of Gulmarg recorded the highest snowfall of 4 ft till Thursday afternoon. The 300 km long Jammu–Srinagar highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to snow and landslides. Hundreds of vehicles and apple laden trucks were stranded on the highway and the valley.

The Mughal Road, that is the alternate road route to Kashmir through Rajouri in Jammu, is also closed due to snow since Wednesday.

The Jammu-Srinagar Highway is the main road link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country. All the essential Kashmir-bound commodities pass through this Highway.

For thousands of users the highway reopening comes as a big relief as they had been stranded on the highway since Sunday afternoon after the massive landslide at Digdole.