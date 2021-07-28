Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time after normalcy is restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

In view of the constitutional changes and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of the Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, in the national interest and also in the interest of the security of J&K, temporary restrictions on various communication channels like internet and mobile services were resorted to in Jammu and Kashmir.

Subsequently, the matter was reviewed from time to time and restrictions imposed were gradually eased out in a phased manner and 4G internet data services were restored in the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir w.e.f. 05.02.2021.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.