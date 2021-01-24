“The violent phase of terrorism had ended and a peace and development era has begun in the entire Northeastern region and Jammu and Kasmir,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday while addressing a gathering in western Assam’s Kokrajhar.

He said that it was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream for a new India and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Amit Shah said that with the repeal of Article 370, violence has stopped in Jammu and Kashmir while with the historic Bodo Peace Accord the violent phase has ended in the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) comprising four districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri.

“With absolutely no violence and a huge number of people exercised their franchise both in the District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir (in November) and in the Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls (in early December),” he said.

The Kokrajhar public rally was organised to celebrate the first anniversary of the signing of the Bodo peace accord with the Central government on January 27, 2020, in New Delhi.

In all, 1,615 cadres of four National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) factions had laid down their arms on January 30 last year after the signing of the accord.

He said that over 5,000 people had been killed during the many years of terrorism and now the absolute peace has prevailed in the BTR and adjoining areas after the signing of the historic Bodo Peace Accord and over 80 per cent people cast their votes in the last month’s BTC polls.

Shah promised to fulfil all the provisions of the Bodo accord and said that peace has been established and rapid development was now underway not only in Assam but also in the entire Northeast region.

“Over 700 militants of different outfits have laid down their arms and ammunition and joined the mainstream of life.

“Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister, who has visited the Northeastern states 40 times so far. All this shows how the Modi government is giving priority to the region,” said Shah.

He said that Rs 5,000 crore package as part of the Bodo accord was being implemented in the BTR and the adjoining areas while welfare and development schemes were being initiated for both the Bodo and the non-Bodo people.

The ruling BJP and its new allies United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) took over the governance after the last month’s polls to the 40-member BTC.

(With IANS inputs)