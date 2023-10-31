Jammu and Kashmir: Police HC shot by terrorists in Baramulla, area cordoned off

A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable was shot by terrorists in Baramulla, Kashmir Zone Police said on Tuesday. The deceased head constable has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Dar.

Dar was fired upon by terrorists when he was leaving his home at Kralpora in the Pattan area of Baramulla. He was rushed to Sub-District Hospital in Tangmarg but succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

“Injured Police Personnel succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture. Area has been cordoned off. Search operation going on,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a social media post.

Advertisement

Following the incident, police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the terrorists.

ter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WATCH | Baramulla: Search operation underway after J&K Police personnel HC Gh Mohd Dar succumbed to his injuries. The area has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/pwBuHUJmU4 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

The incident comes a day after an Uttar Pradesh labourer was shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. The migrant labourer, indetified as Mukesh, was shot at by terrorists in Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama. He later succumbed to injuries during the treatment.

In another incident of targeted attack, a police officer was shot at by terrorists in Srinagar on Sunday. He is undergoing treatment in a hospital where his condition is said to be critical.