Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana to get new governments this week

The swearing-in ceremony of the new National Conference-led alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir with Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister is likely to be held on October 16 while Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana on October 17.

”Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has recommended revocation of Central rule in Jammu and Kashmir to pave the way for swearing-in of the new government,” an official said.

It will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of state into two union territories.

In Haryana, the BJP is going to form a third successive government in the state with 48 legislators in the 90-member Assembly.

Earlier on Friday evening, National Conference (NC) leader and Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah had met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar and staked claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

After meeting the LG, Omar Abdullah told mediapersons, “I have met LG Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan and submitted support letters from NC, Congress, CPI(M), AAP and independent candidates. “I requested him to decide the date for the oath-taking ceremony at the earliest so that the government can start functioning. It will be a long process as there is the central rule in J&K,” he added.

“We have been told it would take two to three days. So, if it happens before Tuesday, we will have the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. All I want to say is that Jammu will not be ignored by this government,” the Chief Minister-designate had said.

Omar Abdullah was on Thursday unanimously elected leader of the National Conference Legislature Party.

National Conference-Congress alliance has won with majority in Jammu and Kashmir in the assembly polls. The alliance won 48 seats with NC carrying the alliance to power on its shoulders as Congress could win only six seats. Ninety assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir assembly went to the polls in three-phased election.

The letter of support by Congress and independents as well as the AAP paved the way for National Conference staking claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The strength of the NC-Congress-CPI(M) pre-poll alliance has increased to 54 in the house of 90 seats after 5 of the 7 independents and the lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik have also extended support to the NC. The NC has won 42 seats, Congress 6 and CPI(M) 1.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana is slated to be held at Panchkula at 10 am at Dussehra Grounds in Sector 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the swearing-in ceremony, along with senior leaders from the BJP and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states.

“We have received the nod of the Prime Minister that on October 17, in Panchkula, the Chief Minister and council of ministers will take oath,” Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal told reporters here on Saturday.

There is no doubt within the party regarding Saini’s leadership. Both PM Modi and Amit Shah have publicly endorsed him as the Chief Ministerial candidate during their rallies, leaving no room for speculation.

The oath-taking ceremony is anticipated to attract around 100,000 attendees, including several Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, Union ministers, and senior party leaders.

Three independent MLAs from Haryana, Devender Kadyan, Rajesh Joon and Savitri Jindal have also extended their support to the BJP in the state. The Congress won 37 seats.