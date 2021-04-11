In the past 72 hours, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed 12 militants in four encounters in the Valley, informed Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh.

“The slain militants belonged to Al-Badr, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGUH) outfits. Seven of them belonged to AGUH including the group’s chief, 3 to Al-Badr and 2 to LeT”, Dilbagh Singh told reporters.

He said 2 of the slain LeT militants had carried out the killing of a territorial army soldier on April 9 at Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

“Both of them were hardcore militants. With the elimination of 7 AGUH militants, the outfit has been completely wiped out”, the DGP said adding that all the 12 militants were killed during the last 72 hours.

Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight that ensued between the terrorists and the security forces at Bijbehara in South Kashmir`s Anantnag district on Sunday.

It is to be noted that the aforementioned terrorists had shot dead a soldier of the Territorial Army (TA) at his residence at Bijbehara in South Kashmir`s Anantnag district.

Inspector General Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the terrorists who were responsible for the killing of an Army jawan were neutralised within two days in the Bijbehara encounter.

The TA soldier, identified as Mohammad Saleem Akhoon, a resident of Jablipora, Bijbehara was shot at his residence while he was on leave.

Earlier on Sunday, three terrorists were killed in the second encounter at Hadipora in South Kashmir`s Shopian district.

On Saturday evening, two back-to-back encounters started in the Anantnag and Shopian districts of South Kashmir.

The first encounter started at the Hadipora area of South Kashmir`s Shopian district while the second encounter began in the Semthan Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district.

