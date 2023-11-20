Jamiat trust may move court against UP ban on halal certification

The Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind Halal Trust criticised the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh for banning the halal certification of products in the state.

The trust said it is contemplating on moving the court against the UP government’s order banning the halal certification.

Niaz Ahmed Farooqui, CEO of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Halal Trust, said on Monday, “The certification process at Halal Trust is in line with the requirements of manufacturers for both export and import purposes and domestic distribution in India.”

The global demand for halal-certified products is strong and it is mandatory for Indian companies to obtain such certification, he added.

He further said, “This (halal certification) protects consumers from using products they do not want for many reasons. It ensures the availability of need-based products on the market.”

Maulana Niaz Farooqui claimed that the halal certification is an important economic activity benefiting our country.

All halal certification bodies are required to be registered by NABCB (National Accreditation Board of Certification Bodies) under the Indian Council for Quality, which Jamiat-e-Hind Halal Trust has achieved.

He even claimed that some individuals propagating false claims against halal certification are directly undermining national interests. Halal trade stands as a significant $3.5 trillion industry and India benefits from its promotion in exports and tourism, especially with our important trading partners in the OIC countries and South East Asia, he claimed.

The UP government, while banning the use of halal certification in UP on Saturday, had said that the certification for vegetarian products like oil, soap, toothpaste, and honey was not required.

This Halal certification case came into light when a FIR was lodged at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station on November 17, in which a complainant alleged that “some companies have started certifying products in halal in order to increase their sales among a community.”