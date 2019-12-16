A day after violent protests in and around the campus, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday said the university will file an FIR against the forcible entry of police into the library and assaulting the students studying there.

The Vice-Chancellor, at a press briefing, said the police officials had entered the university campus without due permission from the administration.

“Jamia will not tolerate entry without permission,” Akhtar said while adding that the damage done to the infrastructure will not be tolerated either.

She also demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

She further said that the “students suffered an emotional loss” and questioned who will bear the responsibility for the same.

“There has been a lot of property damage in the University, how will all this be compensated? There has been an emotional loss as well. Yesterday’s incident was unfortunate. I also appeal to everyone to not believe in any kind of rumours,” the V-C told media.

Akhtar further rubbished rumours that two students have died in the violence, but said that about 200 people were injured of which many were students.

The V-C said that a report is being prepared for the HRD Ministry and the matter will be taken up with the minister.

On being asked if the Delhi Police opened fire inside the campus, Jamia Millia University Registrar AP Siddiqui said the administration had spoken to the Police Joint Commissioner and other senior officials, who have strongly denied it.

The protest against Citizenship Act turned violent on Sunday evening in southeast Delhi’s Mathura Road after the agitators resorted to arson and police used force practically turning the area into a war zone, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters injured.

Violence erupted following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Bill. At least five buses were set ablaze. Police used batons and teargas and were seen chasing protesters through the streets.

The chief proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia had earlier accused the Delhi police of forcefully entering the university campus and beating up the students.

Several parts of India have been witnessing violent protests ever since the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last week. The situation further escalated after the bill was cleared in Rajya Sabha.

The Bill, which has now become an Act, will provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.