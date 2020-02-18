After a purported video surfaced online showing Delhi Police attacking students on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus, the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) has now filed a complaint in the Jamia Nagar police station against Delhi Police.

In the six-page complaint, AAJMIA President Shafa ur Rehman Khan has claimed that the students and the alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia were peacefully and democratically protesting under the banner of Jamia Co-ordination Committee on December 15, 2019 when Delhi Police launched an “unlawful and brutal assault on students and vandalised the campus premise”.

“That the Delhi Police officers/personnel in blatant abuse of state machinery and in their colourable exercise of power, without any provocation or prior warning, started firing tear gas and stun grenades,” AAJMI said in the complaint.

The alumni association also accused the policemen of thrashing ex-service men deployed as security personnel by the university.

“The police officers/personnel indulged in excess and crossed the limits by using excessive force which was barbaric and continued tirade which resulted in violation of human rights and human dignity,” the alumni association said in the complaint.

Protests against the newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had turned violent on December 15 at Jamia Nagar. Several buses were set afire during the violence in which both the police and the protesters sustained injuries.