Jalandhar Police bust major cross-border drug racket, seize 5.5 kg heroin

In a major breakthrough in the fight against trans-border drug trafficking, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police have dismantled a Pakistan-backed smuggling network with the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of 5.5 kilograms of heroin.

Acting on credible intelligence and technical surveillance, the police apprehended prime accused Rinku, also known as Gandhi, along with two of his associates. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the trio had been in continuous contact with foreign-based smugglers from across the border for the past three years.

The operation, executed by the team from Police Station Division Number 8, was the result of sustained intelligence gathering and close monitoring. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigations are currently underway to uncover the broader network, including backward and forward linkages.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav in a post on X today wrote: “Acting on credible intelligence, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police busts a cross-border drug smuggling network by arresting three persons and recovers 5.5 Kg Heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals that accused Rinku @ Gandhi and his two associates remained in touch with Foreign-based smugglers from across the border for the past 3 years.”

“Leads were developed based on technical & intelligence inputs. An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act at PS Div No. 8 #Jalandhar. Investigations are ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages to break the #Pakistan’s ISI sponsored cross-border narco-network. @PunjabPoliceInd is committed to cracking down on trans-border smuggling networks to ensure a #DrugFreePunjab,” Yadav wrote further.