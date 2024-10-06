Jaishankar’s ‘Navratri Twist’: What he’d choose between dinner with Kim Jong Un or George Soros

In a lighthearted moment, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar demonstrated his diplomatic wit when asked a rather unusual question. If given a choice, who would he prefer to have dinner with – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un or businessman George Soros?

Instead of selecting one of the two controversial figures, the minister defused the situation with a touch of humor. He replied with a smile, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd, “I think it is Navratri, I am fasting.”

Jaishankar’s clever reply avoided the diplomatic minefield of choosing between two highly polarising personalities.

The video of his response shared by a news agency went viral, with people praising his ability to balance humor with tact, avoiding any potential controversy.