Jaishankar visits Badarpur Eco Park in Delhi as part of Vikas Tirth Yatra

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the Union government has taken up infrastructure development as a challenge.

The external affairs minister, who visited the Badarpur Eco Park in the national capital as part of his Vikas Tirth Yatra, said, “The Yatra symbolises the commitment we made to the people about the delivery of infrastructure projects. It is an example of this commitment.”

Highlighting the 59-kilometer elevated highway at Badarpur, he said, “It will bring a big relief to the people of Badarpur which has a population of 5 lakh. It will also be beneficial for the rest of Delhi as it leads to Mahipalpur.”

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure projects, the external affairs minister said, “Infrastructure projects shows the way the country is progressing. Infrastructure development is essential for employment creation.”

On the Badarpur highway, he said, “People from Badarpur will find it easy to travel. The project will have a social as well as economic impact.”

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, he said, “The PM will be on a state visit to the US. State visit means it is the highest level in terms of honour. Only a few people have been given this honour. It is happening for the first time that an Indian PM will address the US Congress for the second time. That’s why its importance is huge.”

Speaking on the impact of this visit on other global players, Jaishankar said, “The visit will be a big boost to the relation between India and the US. It is a globalised world so its impact will be felt on other players. But right now we are seeing this visit in the specific context of India.”