Jaishankar speaks to Japanese counterpart on defence cooperation, connectivity

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today spoke to his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and discussed a range of issues, including increasing defence equipment and technology cooperation and enhancing connectivity in India’s North-eastern states.

”Delighted to have a New Year conversation with Japanese FM @hayashi. Discussed Covid situation, travel facilitation, bilateral projects, Quad, Myanmar, and North Korea. Look forward to celebrating the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in a befitting manner,” Jaishankar tweeted.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the two ministers agreed to elevate the special and strategic global partnership between the two countries to greater heights by achieving outcomes in various areas such as political and security issues, economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

They also discussed the possibility of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to India and 2+2 dialogue involving the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries.

The two leaders also shared views on cooperation in fields such as digital and cyber fields. They also agreed to steadily advance the construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail, which is India-Japan’s flagship project.

Jaishankar has in recent days spoken to his counterparts of all major countries, exchanging New Year greetings.