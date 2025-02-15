Jaishankar meets Ukrainian FM in Munich

Amid attempts by US President Donald Trump to bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andry Sybiha on Friday and discussed various issues.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany’s Munich.

Advertisement

”Good to meet FM @andrii_sybiha of Ukraine on (the) sidelines of #MSC2025 today. Discussed ongoing efforts towards resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Also spoke about further advancement of our bilateral cooperation,” Mr Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.

Advertisement

In his post on X, Mr Sybiha said, “I thank @DrSJaishankar for our meaningful meeting. We are interested in developing relations with India and advancing cooperation in trade, technology, agriculture, security, and other areas. We also rely on India’s strong global voice to bring a just and lasting peace closer.”

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in conflict since February 2022. During the last three years, India has maintained that the war is in nobody’s interest and called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. India has also expressed its willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar also met with Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Soder in Germany and discussed economic and technology cooperation. The two leaders also held talks about the international situation. Jaishankar said that he looked forward to welcoming Markus Soder to India.