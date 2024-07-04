Jaishankar meets Chinese FM; calls for restoration of peace in border areas

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday agreed that the current situation in border areas between the two countries is not in the interest of either side and decided to step up meetings of their diplomatic and military officials to take forward their discussions to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest.



At a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, the two ministers had an in-depth exchange of views on finding an early resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh to stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations. This was the first high-level meeting between the two sides after the Narendra Modi government assumed office in India for the third time.



Dr Jaishankar highlighted the need to redouble efforts to achieve complete disengagement from the remaining areas in Eastern Ladakh and restore border peace and tranquillity in order to remove obstacles towards the return of normalcy in bilateral relations.



He reaffirmed the importance of fully abiding by relevant bilateral agreements, protocols, and understandings reached between the two governments in the past. The LAC must be respected and peace and tranquillity in the border areas are always enforced, the Ministry of External Affairs quoted the minister as saying.



Both ministers agreed to continue and step up meetings at diplomatic and military levels to take forward their discussions to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest. To that end, they agreed that the Working Mechanism on Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) should hold an early meeting. Dr Jaishankar reiterated that India-China relationship is best served by observing the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.



The two ministers also exchanged views on the global situation. Dr Jaishankar extended to Mr Wang India’s support for China’s Presidency of SCO next year.



”Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning. Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end. Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest – will guide our bilateral ties,” Dr Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.



Dr Jaishankar also had meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and foreign ministers of other SCO countries.