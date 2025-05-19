Jaishankar holds talks on India-EU ties with strategic experts in Netherlands

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held wide-ranging discussions with strategic experts in the Netherlands on the first leg of his three-nation tour of Europe.

He discussed ways to deepen India-Netherlands and India-EU relations.

Sharing a post on X, Mr Jaishankar wrote, “A good exchange of views with strategic experts in the Hague this morning. Discussed why India and the Netherlands/EU should engage more deeply in an era of multi-polarity and strategic autonomy.”

The Indian minister arrived in the Netherlands this morning to hold discussions with the country’s leadership on bilateral ties. He is also expected to brief the leadership of the Netherlands on the circumstances under which India undertook ”Operation Sindoor” to destroy terrorist hideouts in Pakistan.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Mr Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

His visit to Germany came after Friedrich Merz took over the office as the new Federal Chancellor of Germany earlier this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to Friedrich Merz and expressed his eagerness to work closely with Chancellor Merz to further strengthen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

In the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, the three countries had expressed solidarity with India.