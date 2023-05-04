Jaishankar discusses border row with Chinese FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ahead of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Goa.

”A detailed discussion with the State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquility in the border areas. Also discussed SCO, G20 and BRICS,” Jaishankar tweeted soon after the meeting.

Jaishankar had last met his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi in early March.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also arrived in Goa to attend the SCO meeting. However, there is no plan for a bilateral meeting between him and Jaishankar, given the current stalemate in ties between their two countries.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov also held talks with Jaishankar. ”Comprehensive review of our bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia,” the Indian minister tweeted after the meeting.

The Russian side, in a statement, said that Lavrov appreciated Russia’s support for India’s SCO presidency. He also discussed with Jaishankar issues pertaining to G20 and BRICS.

A trust-based exchange of views on the main issues of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts, as well as topical issues on the global and regional agenda took place.

The two ministers praised the dynamics of cooperation in key areas of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the countries.

The intention to further strengthen coordination to develop common approaches within the framework of interaction at the most important international platforms, including the SCO, BRICS, the UN and the G20 was confirmed.

The Russian sides said the two ministers agreed to continue following the course of building a fair multipolar system of inter-state relations.