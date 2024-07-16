Jaishankar assures Mauritius of India’s support on Chagos Archipelago

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday assured Mauritius of India’s consistent support to the island country on the issue of the Chagos Archipelago in line with New Delhi’s principled stand on decolonisation and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

”India remains committed to strengthening this critical partnership (with Mauritius) that is so important for the future of the Indian Ocean region,” he said at a joint address with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth in Port Louis.

The comments of Dr Jaishankar, who is currently on a two-day visit to Mauritius, are important since the sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean is disputed between Mauritius and the United Kingdom. Mauritius has repeatedly stated that the archipelago is part of its territory and that the UK’s claim is a violation of United Nations resolutions banning the dismemberment of colonial territories before independence.

Advertisement

”We truly take pride that our collaboration changes the lives of ordinary citizens in this country, through many community development projects, some of which you had the opportunity to see in the video before us. And these today, cover infrastructure in education, in healthcare, in public amenities, and in sports,” he said and mentioned twelve such projects inaugurated today.

Noting that Mauritius is one of the first countries he is visiting in his current term as the external affairs ninister said it underscores the strength and depth of bilateral ties. ”It is also an opportunity to underline India’s unwavering commitment to its special and enduring partnership with Mauritius,” he said.

He said he had discussed with the Mauritian leadership various aspects of bilateral ties, including the Development Partnership, Defense and Maritime Corporation, economic and trade ties, and people-to-people linkages. ”I reiterated India’s consistent and continued support to Mauritius in its quest for progress and prosperity. After all, our ties with Mauritius benefit from four Indian priority foreign policy approaches. You are part of our Neighborhood First Policy, of our Vision SAGAR, of our Africa Forward Initiative, as well as of our commitment to the Global South. In addition, we share the closest of bonds from history and kinship,” he added.

The Indian minister noted that the relationship today has blossomed into a robust and multifaceted partnership. Indeed, it serves as a role model for India’s successful development collaboration abroad.