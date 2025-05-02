Jaisalmer man booked for allegedly spying for Pakistan

A Jaisalmer resident has been arrested by Rajasthan Intelligence sleuths for spying for Pakistan after intensive probe and interrogation by various Central agencies for over 4-week here.

The suspect – Pathan Khan of RD Zero (0) Mohangarh – was found indulging in dubious activities in the border region along the Jaisalmer district for quite some time.

He was under the surveillance of intelligence personnel for a long time. Noting that his activities were prima facie highly suspicious in the sensitive border zone – the hub of Army movement and field exercises – Khan was nabbed in Jaisalmer and brought here about a month ago, an intelligence police communique stated here on Friday.

Since then, he has been grilled by teams of intelligence agencies in prolonged phases before formally arresting the suspected spy on Thursday, an official spokesman stated in the communique.

The spokesman said that the suspect went to Pakistan in 2013 for the first time and met several key intelligence functionaries, and officials and took formal training for various activities. Since then, he has been collecting and passing sensitive and secret information and tip-offs about army personnel and their activities of strategic significance to his Pakistani handlers.

He has also made available Indian SIM cards to his handlers across the border to facilitate them to get tip off directly from Indian contacts, the communique informs.

After 2013, Pathan Khan undertook more trips to Pakistan. An FIR has now been registered against him under the Official Secrets Act 1923.