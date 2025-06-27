Jairam Ramesh Slams Govt Over India-US Trade Deal Reports

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Friday criticised the government over reports of an impending India-US trade deal, questioning the terms and implications of such an agreement.

Ramesh’s remarks come amid President Donald Trump’s reported announcement of a “very big deal” between the two countries.



“After repeating 16 times that he used a trade deal as an instrument to bring about a ceasefire between India & Pakistan, President Trump has now announced that such an India-US trade agreement is going to be signed in the next few days,” Ramesh said in a post shared on his handle X, asserting: “He calls a ‘ very big deal.’ It better be – given that it led to the abrupt end of Operation Sindoor.”

“As is now becoming evident, India has to get to know decisions of great importance to it from the White House in Washington, DC,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh’s comments apparently highlight his party’s concerns about the government’s handling of trade negotiations and the potential impact on national interests.