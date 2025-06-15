Jairam Ramesh criticises PM Modi over foreign trips, Manipur neglect

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh Sunday expressed strong criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign trips, particularly his visit to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia.

The Prime Minister today embarked on a three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia, saying he will thank partner countries for supporting India in the fight against cross-border terror.

Questioning PM Modi’s priorities, Ramesh highlighted the contrast between his enthusiasm for international travel and his perceived neglect of domestic issues, such as the situation in Manipur.

“This is Mr Modi’s 35th trip abroad since May 2023. He has all the energy, excitement, and enthusiasm–the 3 Es– for such visits. But can he not summon up a 4th E–empathy– for going to Manipur where the people’s distress, agony and suffering continues unabated,” Ramesh questioned in a post on handle X.

“He has met with NOBODY from the state, let alone political leaders, since May 3, 2023. Pathetic of the PM to treat Manipur in this awful manner,” Ramesh further alleged.

Scorning PM Modi over his recent statements on India’s economic growth and his visit to the G7 Summit in Canada, the Congress leader highlighted a past incident where PM Modi referenced the algebraic equation (a+b)^2 in the context of India-Canada relations, which took a turn for the worse when Canada’s invitation to India seemed delayed.

Ramesh also pointed out the discrepancy in PM Modi’s economic claims, citing the Niti Aayog CEO’s statement that India became the world’s third-largest economy on May 24, 2025.

“The Canadian Prime Minister has said that India has been invited to the G7 Summit along with a number of other non-G7 countries because India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Perhaps Mr Modi can remind him that, according to the Niti Aayog CEO, India became the world’s third-largest economy on May 24, 2025,” the Congress leader said.