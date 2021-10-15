Jaipur’s Mridul Agarwal tops IIT-JEE Advanced with record 96.66%

Jaipur’s Mridul Agarwal has scripted history in the realm of one of the most competitive examinations globally where lakhs of candidates struggle to get into some of the most coveted IITs.

Agarwal has not only topped the IIT-JEE entrance exam but also secured the highest-ever percentage, scoring 348 out of 360 with 96.66 per cent in the JEE-Advanced 2021.

“It is important to keep faith in oneself. It is not impossible to create or break a record. For this, one has to prepare a strategy and work accordingly. Also, have the utmost trust in your mentors and institute, he says.

Agarwal obtained AIR-1 in JEE-Main 2021. He scored 300 out of 300 marks and a 100 percentile in the March attempt, while he achieved 100 percentile in the February attempt.

“I have been a part of Kota Coaching for four wonderfully enlightening years. The competitive environment has a huge role in shaping my preparation. I aimed to attain 100 percentile, which I achieved in JEE-Main. With my hard work and determination, I earned an incredible feat in JEE-Advanced. During my preparation, I planned my studies by setting a target and making it a point to achieve it. Apart from the coaching, I devoted about 6 to 8 hours daily to self-study,” said Mridul.

Mridul aspires to join IIT-Bombay and become a Computer Software Engineer.

He utilised the time during the lockdown period and studied from home through ALLEN’s online classes.

During the online classes, he interacted with the faculties and cleared his doubts.

Based on his creative skills, he wants to begin a startup. His father, Pradeep Agarwal, is an Accounts Manager in a private firm, and his mother, Pooja Agarwal is a homemaker.

Mridul secured 98.2 per cent in Class 10 and 98.66 per cent in Class 12. He scored 428 marks in BITSAT along with securing All India Rank-1 in JEE-Main.

Mridul is an NTSE scholar and has secured an All India Rank 1 in KVPY. He got selected for the OCSC Camp for IJSO in Class 9 and OCSC Camp for Physics in Class 11 and 12.

Also, he has been selected for the OCSC Camp for Astronomy in Class 12 along with IOQP, IOQC, IOQA, and IOQM.

