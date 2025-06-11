Jaipur: Bride among 5 killed in bus-truck collision

Five members of a wedding party, including the bride, were killed and eight others injured when their bus collided with a speeding container truck on the Dausa-Manoharpur Highway near Raisar village in Jaipur district. The accident happened on Wednesday morning.

The ill-fated bus was returning to Madhya Pradesh after solemnising the wedding rituals in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. The accident occurred as the speeding container in its attempt to overtake a truck rammed into the bus coming from the opposite side.

The collision left bride Bharti Meena (18) and four others dead and eight persons injured. The injured were rushed to hospital.

The accident also caused traffic jams on the busy highway, with long queues of vehicles quickly forming on both sides.