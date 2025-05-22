Jain monk Acharya Prasanna Sagar Ji Maharaj welcomed at Patanjali varsity with grand event

The Patanjali University on Thursday welcomed eminent thinker and revered saint of the Digambar Jain tradition, Antarmana Acharya Prasanna Sagar Ji Maharaj. A grand ceremony was held at the varsity campus in his honour as a magnificent scene of spiritual awakening, philosophical discourse, and interfaith dialogue unfolded.

On the occasion, Jain Muni Prasanna Sagar Ji Maharaj said Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna are selflessly working for the health of humanity, the prosperity of society, and the harmony of the world.

He praised their deep commitment to the disciplines of Yoga and Ayurveda.

On the occasion, the Jain monk elaborated the concepts of nature, culture, and distortion, stating that one should live in harmony with nature and culture, while a life lived in distortion reflects spiritual poverty.

In his address at the event, Ramdev, Chancellor of Patanjali University and a globally renowned Yoga Guru, stated that the arrival of Antarmana Acharya Prasanna Sagar Ji Maharaj is not a mere arrival of a Jain monk but a declaration of the purest philosophical contemplation of Indian thought, which is the soul of the Sanatan tradition.

Ramdev emphasized that Jainism is the purest form of Sanatan Dharma, guiding the path of penance, restraint, non-violence, and soul consciousness. He said living beyond the qualities of the physical world is the essence of true life.

He noted that Acharya Prasanna Sagar has devoted his entire life to the worship of nature. Being a Digambar monk signifies transcending all bodily attachments and sensations.

He lauded the Jain monk for leading a life of complete purity and restraint, which is clearly reflected in his persona.

Acharya Balkrishna, Vice-Chancellor of Patanjali University and a renowned Ayurvedacharya, expressed his deep reverence by reciting a Sanskrit citation composed of eight verses in honour of the Acharya.

The poetic tribute touched the hearts of all devotees present and filled the auditorium with devotional spirit. Acharya Balkrishna remarked that the pure life, penance, and spiritual strength of Antarmana Prasanna Sagar Ji cannot be confined to mere words.

As part of the ceremony, the Jain community honoured Swami Ramdev with a citation. In return, Patanjali University presented a special citation to Acharya Prasanna Sagar Ji Maharaj, dedicated to his renunciation, penance, and spiritual devotion to all of humanity.

Before the event, Jain Muni toured the Patanjali Research Institute and appreciated its research-driven initiatives. He also participated in a tree plantation ceremony at the Patanjali Herbal Garden.

The event was graced by other Jain monks including Muni Piyush Sagar Ji, Apramatt Sagar Ji, Parimal Sagar Ji, Acharya Naigam Sagar Ji, and nuns Mata Gyanprabha, Charitraprabha Ji, and Punyaprabha Ji. Key attendees from Patanjali University included Chief Disciplinary Officer Prof. Sadhvi Devpriya, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mayank Kumar Agrawal, all faculty heads, teachers, researchers, and students.