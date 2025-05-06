“Jai Hind ki Sena”: UP CM Yogi Adityanath reacts to Indian strikes in Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed the Indian Armed Forces after they carried out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Shortly after the Ministry of Defence announced that India carried out precision strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK under codename “Operation Sindoor”, the UP CM took to X and wrote in Hindi: “Jai Hind, Jai Hind ki sena”.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also hailed India’s response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. “Har har Mahadev… Vande Mataram…” he wrote along with a poster of “Operation Sindoor”.

Their remarks came after India carried out precision strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The strikes on terror camps came in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists in which 26 innocent civilians were killed.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” said the Ministry of Defence.

It further informed that nine have been targeted.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement further read.