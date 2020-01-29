Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s cousin has approached the High Court to seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the “killing” of her father YS Vivekananda Reddy in March 2019. She has raised doubts about the conduct of many people in the case including the CM, putting him at embarrassment.

Jagan’s uncle, the former MP and state minister YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered at his residence in Kadapa on March 15, a couple of weeks ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections. N Suneetha Reddy, his daughter and CM Jangan’s cousin petitioned the Andhra Pradesh High Court to order the CBI probe into the murder of her father.

Suneetha has publicly pointed fingers at the conduct of her cousin and other family members as well. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and his father YS Bhaskar Reddy too have come under her suspicion, in the case.

Earlier, Jagan just after the murder of his uncle had demanded the CBI probe, submitted a memorandum to the Governor, and even filed a petition in the High Court in 2019.

Jagan’s cousin said shifting of police officials investigating the case and slow pace of probe also gave credence to her suspicion. In her petition also she wondered why the Chief Minister was not handing over the case to the CBI, though it had been eight months since he assumed office. Instead, after becoming CM Jagan set up another Special Investigation Team to probe the crime.

The High Court, which heard the plea on Tuesday, asked the government to reply as to why it has objections to a CBI probe. After the government sought time to file its reply, Justice Durga Prasad Rao posted the case for February 6.