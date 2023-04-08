Jagan, Nadu vie for achievements

The YSRCP has launched a two-week long massive outreach programme ahead of next year’s assembly elections in the state aiming to reach out to five crore people, highlighting the development undertaken by the current government with that of the previous TDP regime.

Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu has, meanwhile, chose to throw a selfie challenge to chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to prove his achievements.

The YSRCP is trying to compare the change in quality of life, particularly of the poor between the two regimes but a wily N Chandrababu Naidu attempted to focus on physical infrastructure since Reddy has mostly concentrated on welfare schemes for the poor.

The YSRCP’s campaign revolves around the slogan ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ (Jagan is our future) which was launched on Friday at the party’s central office in Tadepalli. Around 7 lakh grass root workers will be reaching out to a total of 1.65 crore households in the state between 7 April and 20 April.

These 7 lakh grassroots workers consist of a wide network of newly appointed Gruha Sarathis and ward sachivalayam convenors who would fan out across the state and reach every doorstep. It may be pointed out that party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is aiming to win all the 175 seats this time.

Taking a cue from the BJP ‘s model for winning elections the party started the groundwork a few months ago putting the grassroot workers in contact with the party’s central office, regional coordinators as well as MLAs for the past few months.

They underwent mandal-wise training where they were taught how to conduct public connect programmes effectively. A past versus present pamphlet will compare the YSRCP regime with that of TDP. This will be circulated along with a questionnaire to get feedback from the people. They will also be asked to give a missed call on a dedicated number to express their support for the chief minister.

Naidu on Friday shared a selfie with the houses in the background and wrote on Twitter “These are the of TIDCO houses built in Nellore alone for the poor during our government’s tenure. Living evidence of lakhs of TIDCO houses built in the state! How many houses have you built in these four years? Where are the houses you mentioned? Can you answer?”

The Opposition leader was visiting Nellore and observed that the TIDCO colonies and the incomplete houses were the best examples to showcase the failure of the current government.