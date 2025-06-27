Jagan gets interim relief from court in culpable homicide case

In a relief to former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the police not to take any coercive action against him in connection with the case of a road accident that resulted in the death of a man, till the next hearing, which is slated for 1 July.

The single judge bench was hearing the quash petition filed by Reddy against the case of culpable homicide registered by the police following the death of a YSRCP supporter who was crushed under his car during a rally. Meanwhile, transport department officials inspected the vehicle belonging to Reddy, which was seized by police and is currently kept at the Guntur district police headquarters.

Police had registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a 53-year-old YSRCP supporter, Cheeli Singaiah, fell in front of the bulletproof car in which Reddy was travelling to Rentapalle in Palnadu district and was crushed under its wheels. After video clips showed that he was knocked down by the bulletproof vehicle in which Reddy was travelling, police seized it and registered the FIR against the YSRCP president, the driver and several other party leaders. Reddy was designated as accused number 2 in the case by the police. Along with Reddy, the others named in the FIR filed similar petitions seeking relief from the court.

The court asked how cases can be registered against those travelling in the car when it was a case of a road accident. It also mentioned that accidents happened at Kumbh Mela as well, despite all the precautions. The court directed the police not to take any coercive action and adjourned the case to 1 July.

The YSRCP has blamed the police and state government for the poor security arrangements during his visit to Palnadu, as supporters crowded the route. The party also met the Governor seeking the restoration of Z+ category security cover for the former chief minister, citing the recent incident. They stated that the state government’s move to remove his security cover was a deliberate attempt to endanger his life.