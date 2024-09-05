J-K polls: Peoples Conference promises to fight for restoration of Art 370, 35A

Besides appointment of a judicial commission to investigate the “rigging” of the Assembly election in 1987, the Peoples Conference (PC), in its manifesto, has also underscored its commitment to continue fighting for restoration of Articles 370 and 35A.

The manifesto was released in Srinagar on Thursday by party chief Sajad Lone.

The manifesto stressed that the party is committed to seek constitutional remedies for restoring the region’s political identity and rights over land and jobs.

It also promises to remove the blanket ban on issuing passport to relatives of terrorists.

The manifesto lays out a comprehensive agenda for good governance, security, education, safe drinking water and socio-economic reforms.

The PC manifesto has presented the 1987 election as a turning point in Jammu and Kashmir’s political history, often viewed as a moment that triggered widespread disillusionment among the population, especially the youth. The manifesto states that the rigging of these elections was a “blatant assault on the democratic process,” which led to a significant erosion of trust in democratic institutions.

“The rigged elections of 1987 served as a catalyst for the rise of militancy and political unrest in the region”. The party sees this event as a key driver of the current turmoil, stressing that the failure to uphold the electoral process and the subsequent disillusionment among the people cannot be overlooked.

The manifesto further notes that PC has been at the forefront of advocating for electoral reforms and transparency. It promises to work towards ensuring free and fair elections, with mechanisms in place to prevent such manipulation from recurring. The party’s stance is clear in its commitment to restoring faith in democracy by protecting the sanctity of the electoral process.

Focusing on creating an atmosphere of peace and normalcy, the PC pledges to tackle terrorism through dialogue, socio-economic development, and security reforms.

The manifesto promises to expedite efforts to secure peace while offering alternatives to militancy.

It suggests measures for the reintegration of former terrorists, offering rehabilitation programs aimed at bringing them back into the mainstream. These efforts are tied to broader initiatives of improving public security and law enforcement, ensuring that peace prevails without infringing on the human rights of the local population.

Economic revival is another core element, with an emphasis on job creation, boosting local industries, and strengthening infrastructure. The manifesto highlights plans to promote traditional sectors like handicrafts and horticulture, alongside developing modern industries and improving tourism.

Besides other things, the PC has pledged justice for those affected by the decades long conflict, including political prisoners and civilians. The manifesto affirms the need for a truth and reconciliation commission to investigate human rights violations and provide compensation to victims.