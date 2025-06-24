J-K police orders enquiry after parading of suspected thief in Jammu

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the incident of the public parade here of a suspected thief who was tied on the bonnet of a police vehicle with a garland of shoes around his neck.

A video went viral during the day on the social media platforms wherein a person was publicly paraded, tied to the bonnet of a vehicle by the police personnel of police station Bakshi Nagar in the Jammu city.

Taking serious note of this “unprofessional” action, which is unbecoming of members of disciplined organisation, an enquiry has been ordered and same has been entrusted to SDPO City North, Jammu, who will enquire into the matter and submit his findings within a week’s time positively.

Jammu Police firmly believes in upholding rule of law and at the same time any non-professional tendency or approach on part any official will not be encouraged and desired departmental/legal action will be taken against such delinquent members, said the SSP.

Earlier during the day, the suspected thief was caught by people in the Bakshi Nagar area of the city after he allegedly robbed Rs. 40,000 from a person.