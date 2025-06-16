J-K LG asks security forces to undertake intelligence driven anti-terror operations

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday stressed upon the security forces to undertake intelligence-driven anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG was speaking at the Passing-out Parade of the Probationers Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) 17th Batch and Probationers Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) 26th Batch at Udhampur.

A total of 49 DSPs and 1112 Probationary Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) completed their rigorous training at the Police Academy.

The LG paid tributes to the brave-hearts of J&K Police who have laid down their lives for the nation.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon J&K Police Force to utilise the modern technology like Artificial Intelligence to enhance its capability of data collection and analysis to counter security threats, prevent radicalisation and triumph over adverse situations.

“Complete eradication of terrorism from the soil of Jammu Kashmir is our top priority. Our mighty warriors of J&K Police must adopt a multi-pronged approach and harness the power of intelligence, community engagement, technology, and inter-agency collaboration.

“Despite remarkable changes in technology, there is no alternative to beat policing and area policing. Therefore, we have to bring beat policing to the centre of the security apparatus. We must strike a fine balance between Techint and Humint to strengthen overall counter-terrorism efforts,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor further asked the police personnel to focus on fostering collective vigilance in the communities.

He said this collective vigilance will not only enable the police force to ensure a coordinated response against terrorists but will also strengthen the trust with all sections of society.

“I have given a free hand to the Jammu and Kashmir Police Force and security forces to deal with the terrorists and terror eco-system within J&K. I want the mighty police force, the most powerful Indian Army and the valiant CAPF to work together to wipe out the terrorists and their support system”.

“We must intensify targeted strike on the OGWs network and the elements providing logistical and financial support to the terrorists should be brought to justice,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also extended his felicitations to all the trainers and officials of Police Academy Udhampur and the family members of the passing out DySsP and PSIs.

Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Saloni Rai, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur; senior officials of Police, Security Forces and civil administration and family members of the passing out DySsP and PSIs were present.