J-K: Ex-servicemen, villagers come together to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas

Ex-servicemen and villagers of Battal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur and adjoining areas of the Sunderbani sector together with the Indian Army celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas at a local government school.

A special screening of video clips of the Kargil War was organised on the occasion which was attended by several Ex-servicemen and villagers including children. The celebrations culminated with the lighting of sky lanterns and tri-colour balloons to mark the momentous occasion of victory against aggression by Pakistan. Speaking on the sidelines of the gathering several villagers recollected with pride the tense environment during the days of the war, where most of them had to vacate their houses and send away their families to Jammu and Akhnoor while many stayed back to help the Army units deployed in the sector as porters for ferrying of ammunition and ration supplies.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to pay tribute to the bravery and valour of the Kargil war Heroes who spearheaded Operation Vijay which culminated in the triumph of the Indian Armed Forces.

Advertisement