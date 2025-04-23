J-K attack: CPI(M) asks Centre to probe lack of security in crowded places

The CPI(M) on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack at Baisaran, a popular meadow near the resort town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which left at least 26 tourists dead.

Extending its deepest condolences to the families of the innocent people who lost their lives in the attack, the CPI(M) polit bureau, in a statement, demanded that “perpetrators of the horrific crime must be apprehended and punished” and “the central government must leave no stone unturned in bringing the forces responsible for the dastardly attack to justice”.

Reaffirming that the “CPI(M) stands united with the people of India in this hour of tragedy against the extremist fundamentalist forces,” the Left party said, “It is incumbent on the central government to probe all angles of the attack, including the lack of security in crowded tourist places”.

“The central government must leave no stone unturned in bringing the forces responsible for the dastardly attack to justice. The perpetrators of the crime are the enemies of the nation and more so of the people of Kashmir,” it added.