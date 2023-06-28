J-K admin, police conduct joint mock drill in Jammu ahead of Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir administration and police jointly held a mock drill here on Tuesday ahead of Amarnath Yatra.

A Yatra convoy was sent under security. All the arrangements were checked by the officials The 62-day yatra, which commences on July 1 and culminates on August 31, is an important pilgrimage for Hindus who visit the Amarnath Cave, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh; Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa; Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli along with other officers were present in the mock drill.

Earlier on Monday Jammu ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar visited South Kashmir’s Anantnag district to evaluate the security measures put in place for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Given the importance of the Amarnath Yatra, and the security challenges it poses, the ADGP Kashmir’s visit aimed to assess the preparations and provide necessary guidance to the officers.

The report submitted by the joint team of the Yatra track was also discussed. ADGP directed all SSPs and COs of CAPFs to conduct mock drills and joint briefings on the spot.

Recognizing the vital role of public safety, ADGP Vijay Kumar emphasized the need to prioritize the well-being of pilgrims as well as the general public throughout the Yatra.

He directed the officers to ensure that all necessary measures should be taken to guarantee a secure and hassle-free experience for the pilgrims. During the meeting, the ADGP Kashmir directed the officers to maintain close coordination and display better synergy among them and ensure the safety of the general public.