As many as eight terrorists have been neutralised in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

Five terrorists were killed in an operation by the security forces in Munand area of Shopian district while three militants were eliminated at Meej village in Pampore area of Awantipora district.

The operation in Munand is still underway and search operations are on.

At Meej, two terrorists had entered a local Jamia mosque to hide during the encounter. One terrorist was killed on Thursday.

However, the security forces, maintaining the sanctity of the religious place, exercised restraint and used only limited tactics to neutralise the terrorists.

The Indian Army has said that a precise operation was carried out ensuring no collateral damage. The security forces are carrying out further search operations.

“Patience and professionalism worked. No use of firing or IED. Used tear smoke shells only. Maintained the sanctity of the mosque. Both militants hiding inside the mosque have been neutralised,” said Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir).

“While conducting operation at Meez Pampore full sanctity of the mosque maintained. Local people and Masjid committee expressed happiness and thanked district police chief Mr Tahir for patience and good supervision. They also complimented Army and CRPF involved in the operation for restraint,” police said.

Both ongoing operations resumed in the morning today. Security forces had launched an anti-terror operation in Shopian and Pampore areas yesterday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists.

Reports said the security forces did not suffer any casualty during these operations.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter at Turkawangam area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday morning.

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that took place between terrorists and security forces at Zadoora Nipora area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on June 13.

On June 10, five terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in Sugoo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

On June 11, the Jammu and Kashmir busted a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module in north Kashmir’s Handwara and arrested three terror associates of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Earlier on May 27, in a major success for the Indian security forces, an attack involving a vehicle-borne IED blast was averted by the timely input and action of Pulwama Police, the CRPF and the Army.

The foiled attack was a joint operation by Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, IG Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been continuously violating bilateral ceasefire along the LoC. Senior army officials say it is being done to provide fire cover to terrorists to facilitate their infiltration into India.