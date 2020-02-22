Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

It was a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army at Sangam area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir.

News agency IANS quoted sources as saying that “the security forces had a specific input about the presence of the terrorists that triggered the encounter.”

According to the police, arms and ammunition have been recovered from them. The two killed were local terrorists.

The slain ultras belonged to LeT, the official said, adding that they were being identified. Weapons were recovered from the site of the encounter, police added.

They have been identified as Naveed Bhat alias Furqan, resident of Qaimoh and Aaqib Yaseen Bhat, also a resident of Qaimoh.

A joint team of police and army conducted cordon and search operation (CASO) after which encounter between the terrorists and the security forces broke out.

This is second such major encounter this week.

On February 19, security forces gunned down three terrorist including a dreaded top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen at Awantipore in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir.