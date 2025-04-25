IYC holds ‘Tiranga March’ to honour victims of Pahalgam terror attack

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organised a Tiranga March on Friday to pay homage to the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The march was held at Jantar Mantar under the leadership of IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib.

Addressing the media, Chib stated, “The entire nation stands with our armed forces and the government, but the response must be seen at the borders, not just in words.”

“Through this Tiranga March, we are asking: when the Modi government itself has admitted to a security lapse, when will those responsible be held accountable? Twenty-eight Indians have lost their lives—who will answer for this?”

He further added, “We are united against terrorism, but now is the time for a firm response. Every terror hideout must be destroyed. A balanced yet decisive strategy combining diplomatic pressure and military action is the need of the hour. Above all, justice must be served to the families of the martyrs. This was not just an attack; it was a war against humanity—and we must win it at all costs.”

Chib emphasised that the Congress party remains committed to cooperating with the government in the fight against terrorism.

“We demand that the central government give a strong and befitting response to this attack. The time for diplomacy is over; terrorism must now be answered with direct and strict action,” he asserted.