IUML leaders express dismay over VD Satheesan’s handling of PV Anvar issue

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second-largest constituent of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), has expressed strong dissatisfaction with Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan’s handling of PV Anvar episode.

Some Muslim League leaders who attended a party meeting in Malappuram on Sunday—convened to assess preparations for the Nilambur by-election—reportedly voiced sharp criticism against Satheesan for his approach to the Anvar issue.

Prominent leaders, including KM Shaji and MK Muneer, stated that Satheesan should have exercised greater restraint and maturity in managing the situation. They alleged that he did not adhere to the UDF’s norms and decorum while addressing the matter of Anvar’s possible entry into the front.

It is understood that several Muslim League leaders are discontented with the manner in which Satheesan has been engaging with their party. Some even accused him of exhibiting dictatorial tendencies. They believe both Satheesan and Anvar are responsible for unnecessarily prolonging the issue.

UDF workers had expected the Muslim League to resolve the matter internally, as has happened in previous UDF crises. However, the current situation has led to what League leaders describe as “unprecedented neglect” from the Congress. Satheesan’s rigid stance has damaged the UDF’s credibility, they reportedly alleged.

The IUML had arranged a meeting involving Anvar and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, which was allegedly disrupted by Satheesan. Party leaders expressed dismay, noting that no Congress leader in the past had shown such disregard toward the League.

While they supported Satheesan’s demand that Anvar apologize for his remarks about UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath—viewing it as justified—they say the issue has since spiraled out of control.

Some leaders even warned during the meeting that if this trend continues, the party may be forced to consider alternative political paths.

The Muslim League is also reportedly unhappy with the AICC leadership’s continued silence, even as the controversy undermines the UDF’s public image.