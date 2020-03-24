Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed the decision of releasing former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday and said, “it is time restore the rights of people of the Jammu and Kashmir too.”

Taking it to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, “So happy to learn that Omar Abdullah’s unconstitutional and undemocratic detention has been revoked at last. It’s about time the union government restores democratic and constitutional rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well.”

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government has revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) of the former chief minister and ended his more than seven months detention. He along with other two leaders – Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained ahead of the revocation of Article 370 last year on August 5.

Abdullah was under preventative detention since August and after six months the Centre detained him under Public Safety Act in February. This move was challenged by Omar’s sister Sara Abdullah Pilot in the Supreme Court.

A few weeks ago, his father and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah was released from detention. He was under detention at his house on Gupkar Road in Srinagar.