It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”: Deepika Padukone discusses mental health awareness on Pariksha Pe Charcha

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, in a candid conversation on the latest episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, shared her journey with depression and emphasised the critical importance of seeking help while dismantling the societal stigma surrounding mental health. “Expressing yourself is essential when you’re feeling lost or depressed, especially when preparing for exams,” said Padukone, who first opened up about her mental health struggle in 2015.

As the founder of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, an initiative that supports mental health, Padukone spoke about the power of tapping into one’s inner strength, calling it the key to achieving success. Reflecting on her battle, she recounted an incident from 2014 when she fainted and later discovered she was suffering from depression. “I didn’t share how I was feeling for a long time until one day I broke down in front of my mother. When she asked me what was wrong, I told her I felt completely helpless and hopeless and didn’t want to live anymore. Thankfully, my mother recognized the signs and immediately sought help from a psychologist.”

The actress noted the deep-rooted stigma around mental health in the country, which discouraged many from sharing their struggles despite suffering silently. “The moment I started talking about my illness, I felt a sense of freedom and relief. That’s how my journey toward mental health awareness began,” she shared.

Padukone emphasised the importance of expression over suppression, pointing out that depression, anxiety, and stress can affect anyone at any point in life. Addressing the stress students face during exam preparations, she acknowledged that it’s natural to feel overwhelmed but highlighted the importance of finding ways to cope. “As a student, I struggled with math and often felt stressed before exams. In those moments, taking short breaks to relax your mind and approaching the subject again with fresh eyes can make a big difference,” she advised.

The actress also addressed the pressures faced by students, reassuring them that it’s natural to feel anxious or disappointed when encountering unfamiliar material in exams. Lastly, she urged parents to understand their children’s potential and respect their unique interests, acknowledging that it’s okay if a child’s path doesn’t align with traditional expectations.