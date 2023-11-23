“It’s for a country to decide who represents them”: EAM Jaishankar on Chinese President Xi’s absence at G20 Virtual summit

As Chinese President Xi Jinping remained absent from the virtual G20 Summit on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is for the country to decide who represents it.

Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Li Qiang represented China at the G20 Summit in September in the national capital as well.

“It’s for a country to decide who represents them, and Prime Minister Li Qiang had represented them at the G20 New Delhi Summit as well, so they chose to continue with that…,” Jaihshankar said during the G20 closing presser on Wednesday.

The EAM further said that India’s G20 presidency was Global South-centric, and it had brought development back to the centre of the G20.

He said, “There was one point, I think, which all of us would have noted today, a very clear recognition, that India’s G20 presidency was Global South-centric, and it had brought development back, fair, square, and centre of the G20. Think this was a very widely voiced thought not just among the G20 members, but also I would say among the international organisations.”

He revealed that G20 members welcomed the understanding reached on critical issues, including the release of hostages, the flow of relief material to Gaza, and a temporary pause in the fighting. The leaders conveyed a strong sentiment towards ensuring the implementation of the agreed-upon commitments.

“G20 members on the whole welcome the understanding that has been reached on the release of hostages, the flow of relief material to Gaza and some pause in the fighting.”

“So overall, there was a strong sentiment expressed by the leaders to ensure implementation of the commitments that were agreed to,” the External Affairs Minister added.

The press briefing was also addressed by Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Sitharaman highlighted the G20 finance track related issues and said, ” Every one of the five main agenda points which had been discussed over the year, had been reiterated. They were welcomed…MDB reforms, digital public infrastructure, the road map for crypto assets, climate finance, and financing of cities of tomorrow. On all these agendas, as was reflected in the Delhi Declaration, there was overwhelming appreciation and keenness to take it forward during the next presidency…”

“Several MDBs are already exploring options of collaborating with each other in areas such as innovative finance. The international expert group’s report has been welcomed. Many aspects of it are already set on course, the boards are taking it up for each of the banks..,” she added.

Whereas, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant underlined that the number of things that were taken up by India are now all being carried forward by Brazil.

He said, “Today we had 22 heads of government and all heads of international organisation participating in it. So it was a very well-attended virtual conference. Secondly, since G20 works in continuity, our focus since the 9th and 10th of September has been on implementation.”

“A lot of things have been implemented both domestically and we are pushing for implementation. A number of things which we have taken up are all being carried forward by Brazil. Brazil’s theme is to build a fair world and a sustainable future. And under that most of what we have announced in the New Delhi Leaders Declaration, we’ll push for implementation under the Brazil presidency,” he noted.

The virtual G20 Summit was held under the chairmanship of PM Modi. The 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit was held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

It saw the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, which demonstrated the commitment of the G20 leaders to address global challenges in an inclusive, decisive and action-oriented manner.