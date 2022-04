As a countdown to the International Yoga Day which is celebrated every year on June 21, Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted a Yoga session at 15000 feet in the Himalyan snow mountains of Uttarakhand on Thursday.

“Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participate in a Yoga session at 15,000 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas under the aegis of the forthcoming International Day of Yoga 2022,” ITBP informed.

