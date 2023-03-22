ISSF chief President Luciano Rossi inaugurated Shooting World Cup

The ISSF World Cup of Rifle and Pistol shooting, which is being contested in India in a city other than New Delhi for the first time, was inaugurated when Luciano Rossi, president of the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF), arrived in Bhopal on his first-ever official trip to India.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan officially inaugurated the mega event at a function at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on wednesday evening.

The CM said on the occasion that life is incomplete without sports. He said it is a matter of great pride that Bhopal has been chosen as the host city for such a reputed international event for the first time.

Chouhan said Bhopal’s hosting the coveted international event would make the world aware of the city’s potential to organize such world level tournaments.

He asserted that Bhopal has great potential for becoming an international sports hub.

About 300 sports shooters from 33 countries and more than 75 technical officials are participating in the event, which will run from 21 March to 27 March.

Lauding the facilities available and newly developed at the venue, the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy, Rossi said he was amazed to see the world-class shooting infrastructure here. He pointed out that the ISSF chooses a host on the basis of merit and he was happy to see that India and Bhopal have fulfilled all the requirements.

MP Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said Bhopal could now host any level of shooting event. She pointed out that Bhopal has built India’s first air-conditioned indoor finals shooting range.

The international event is being organized in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh State government’s Sports Department and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

NRAI President Raninder Singh, NRAI General Secretary K Sultan Singh, Chief Coach Mansher Singh and other dignitaries were also present.

This is the 8th time India is hosting an ISSF shooting world cup, and for the first time in an Indian city other than New Delhi.