Israeli PM Netanyahu speaks to Modi, offers condolences over Pahalgam attack

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his condolences, and those of the Israeli people, to the Indian people over the ”Islamist terrorist attack” at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir, the Israeli Embassy said.

PM Modi thanked the Israeli leader for sharing in India’s mourning and emphasised that the two countries stand shoulder to shoulder in the global campaign against terrorism.

The two leaders also discussed advancing the transportation and communications corridor that will link Asia – via Saudi Arabia and Israel – with Europe.

